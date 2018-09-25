 GCC: September 26th, 2018 - KBEC 1390
Live Radio Stream
Home / Gulf Coast Cowboy / GCC: September 26th, 2018

GCC: September 26th, 2018

Photo Courtesy of Kris Arnold/Flickr

When a listener, friend and generally great guy calls up and tells us he has made a special trip to League City Texas and found a new artist for the Gulf Coast Cowboy hour we perk up and listen. A band out of Champaign Illinois. He knows the steal bass player and some other guys. We ask if it’s The Boat Drunks. He says of course. We mention we have 5 albums in the set rotation and offer to play a couple of songs to lead off the show. That’s how a set list gets put together.  Enjoy the show, 7pm CDT Wednesday September 26th

Track Listing

  1. A Pirate On the Caribbean -The Boat Drunks
  2. Callin’ In Gone – The Boat Drunks
  3. Redneck Yacht Club -Thom Shepherd
  4. Boats – Kenny Chesney
  5. Boats to Build – Guy Clark
  6. Southern Cross – Jimmy Buffett
  7. Son of a Don of a Sailor – Jimmy Buffett
  8. Boat In Belize – Kelly McGuire
  9. If I Had a Boat  – Lyle Lovett
  10. Port Outbound Starboard Home – Scott Kirby
  11. Boats, Beaches, Bikinis, and Beer – Mark Merritt & Sievert Ahrend
  12. Waiting In the Boat – Kelly Brown
  13. Sailor’s Prayer – Keith Sykes

 

Video Previews

 

Check Also

GCC: Aug 29, 2018

It rises every day even if we sit in bed until noon. It burns a …

Designed by Baggies47.com
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved