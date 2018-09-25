GCC: September 26th, 2018 - KBEC 1390

When a listener, friend and generally great guy calls up and tells us he has made a special trip to League City Texas and found a new artist for the Gulf Coast Cowboy hour we perk up and listen. A band out of Champaign Illinois. He knows the steal bass player and some other guys. We ask if it’s The Boat Drunks. He says of course. We mention we have 5 albums in the set rotation and offer to play a couple of songs to lead off the show. That’s how a set list gets put together. Enjoy the show, 7pm CDT Wednesday September 26th

Track Listing

A Pirate On the Caribbean -The Boat Drunks Callin’ In Gone – The Boat Drunks Redneck Yacht Club -Thom Shepherd Boats – Kenny Chesney Boats to Build – Guy Clark Southern Cross – Jimmy Buffett Son of a Don of a Sailor – Jimmy Buffett Boat In Belize – Kelly McGuire If I Had a Boat – Lyle Lovett Port Outbound Starboard Home – Scott Kirby Boats, Beaches, Bikinis, and Beer – Mark Merritt & Sievert Ahrend Waiting In the Boat – Kelly Brown Sailor’s Prayer – Keith Sykes

Video Previews