GCC: September 26th, 2018 - KBEC 1390

When a listener, friend and generally great guy calls up and tells us he has made a special trip to League City Texas and found a new artist for the Gulf Coast Cowboy hour we perk up and listen. A band out of Champaign Illinois. He knows the steal bass player and some other guys. We ask if it’s The Boat Drunks. He says of course. We mention we have 5 albums in the set rotation and offer to play a couple of songs to lead off the show. That’s how a set list gets put together. Enjoy the show, 7pm CDT Wednesday September 26th
Track Listing
- A Pirate On the Caribbean -The Boat Drunks
- Callin’ In Gone – The Boat Drunks
- Redneck Yacht Club -Thom Shepherd
- Boats – Kenny Chesney
- Boats to Build – Guy Clark
- Southern Cross – Jimmy Buffett
- Son of a Don of a Sailor – Jimmy Buffett
- Boat In Belize – Kelly McGuire
- If I Had a Boat – Lyle Lovett
- Port Outbound Starboard Home – Scott Kirby
- Boats, Beaches, Bikinis, and Beer – Mark Merritt & Sievert Ahrend
- Waiting In the Boat – Kelly Brown
- Sailor’s Prayer – Keith Sykes
Video Previews