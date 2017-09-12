GCC: September 13, 2017 - KBEC 1390

Well the weather has kept us all on edge for the last couple of weeks. Hurricane Harvey and Irma lit up the Gulf and sent people scurrying from Texas to Florida. As we begin to put our lives back into normal drive let’s spend this hour on the Gulf Coast Cowboy hour refocusing our energy. To those who have lost so many material possessions let’s help you refocus on finding some hope and a whole lot of “sunshine”. Thanks for tuning in and if we can ever add something to our playlist drop me a line at jphillips@kbec.com.

Track Listing