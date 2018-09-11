 GCC: September 12th, 2018 - KBEC 1390
Live Radio Stream
Home / Gulf Coast Cowboy / GCC: September 12th, 2018

GCC: September 12th, 2018

Photo Courtesy of Samir Luther/Flickr

A lot of folks think the Gulf Coast Cowboy show is just about playing “top- rock’ Music. Hardly, we have a serious side to help you through the week. We like to share new music, new themes or just show you we can take life’s challenges and turn them into something magical. Namely a reason to pick songs that make you our listeners Happy. This week our task was made easy because several of you wrote and asked why we had not played any Jimmy Buffett parodies. Well, let’s give you a full hour of those. Hope you enjoy and if you ever have a request or theme send the e-mail to jphillips@kbec.com.

Track Listing

  1. Blame It On Buffett – Kelly McGuire
  2. Hey Jimmy – Parrot Island Band
  3. Jimmy Say It Aint So – KD Moore & ‘Fingers’ Taylor
  4.  Dining At Jimmy’s Buffet –  A1A
  5. Livin’ The Life – Brent Burns
  6. I Stole Jimmy Buffett’s TV Guide – Don Middlebrook and Living Soul
  7. I Heard I was in Town – Jimmy Buffett
  8. Jimmy Bob – Keith Sykes
  9. If Jimmy Buffett Ran the World  – Leo Dean
  10. Parrothead Rehab –  Mike Broward
  11. Buffett Night – Paul and Storm
  12. JB Song – Sonny Russell & the Tropics

 

Video Previews

 

 

Check Also

GCC: Aug 15, 2018

We try and find it anywhere. Love that is. Sometimes we think it comes in …

Designed by Baggies47.com
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved