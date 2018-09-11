GCC: September 12th, 2018 - KBEC 1390

A lot of folks think the Gulf Coast Cowboy show is just about playing “top- rock’ Music. Hardly, we have a serious side to help you through the week. We like to share new music, new themes or just show you we can take life’s challenges and turn them into something magical. Namely a reason to pick songs that make you our listeners Happy. This week our task was made easy because several of you wrote and asked why we had not played any Jimmy Buffett parodies. Well, let’s give you a full hour of those. Hope you enjoy and if you ever have a request or theme send the e-mail to jphillips@kbec.com.

Track Listing

Blame It On Buffett – Kelly McGuire Hey Jimmy – Parrot Island Band Jimmy Say It Aint So – KD Moore & ‘Fingers’ Taylor Dining At Jimmy’s Buffet – A1A Livin’ The Life – Brent Burns I Stole Jimmy Buffett’s TV Guide – Don Middlebrook and Living Soul I Heard I was in Town – Jimmy Buffett Jimmy Bob – Keith Sykes If Jimmy Buffett Ran the World – Leo Dean Parrothead Rehab – Mike Broward Buffett Night – Paul and Storm JB Song – Sonny Russell & the Tropics

