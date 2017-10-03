GCC: October 4, 2017 - KBEC 1390

The desire for cooler days and crisper nights can’t stop the urge to find a beach and warm gulf waters. While time moves on we find a way to extend the good times for one more night and one more way. Join us as we take the journey Wednesday night at 7pm CDT. As always you can also send requests to jphillips@KBEC.com.
Track Listing
- Somewhere South of Somewhere – Eric Stone
- Nothing Tastes Like Friday – The Detentions
- Saltwater Cowboy – Thom Shepherd
- Chicken Fried – Zac Brown Band
- Island Girl – Trop Rock Junkies
- Come As You Are Beach Bar (Single Mix) – Keith Sykes
- Drunk on Mallory Square – Dani Hoy
- Pontoon – Little Big Town
- Beach In a Bottle – Joe Bennett
- Down in Belize – Jerry Jeff Walker
- Parrotheads In Cowboy Boots – J. Micheal Laferty
- Livin’ On Key West – Howard Livingston & Mile Marker 24