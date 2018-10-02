GCC: October 3rd, 2018 - KBEC 1390

So when you wander through the 400 song playlist and the boss says pick whatever you want, you really get to have some serious fun. This list represents those songs that have only one common theme. We all liked them and thought you would too. Enjoy and tell a friend about all the fun we have on Wednesday nights at 7pm. By the way, we have a brand new release from a band called Mango Island Sound! Wait until you here the steel drums on this great tune!

Track Listing

Livin’ the Good Life – Cindy Walsh Island Song – Zac Brown Band Beach House on a Small Island – Mango Island Sound Wagon Wheel Gone Trop Rock – Don Middlebrook Smilin’ in the Islands – Mack Meadows (Nothing Like A) Sunny Day – Mac McAnally My Retirement Plan – Mike Broward Sober Until October – The Tapwater Conchs Take A Vacation A Day – Thom Shepherd Just Another Lousy Day In Paradise – Pete Harris Parrothead Fever – Parrot Island Band Drunk on Mallory Square – Dani Hoy

Video Previews