 GCC: October 3rd, 2018 - KBEC 1390
Live Radio Stream
Home / Gulf Coast Cowboy / GCC: October 3rd, 2018

GCC: October 3rd, 2018

So when you wander through the 400 song playlist and the boss says pick whatever you want, you really get to have some serious fun. This list represents those songs that have only one common theme. We all liked them and thought you would too. Enjoy and tell a friend about all the fun we have on Wednesday nights at 7pm. By the way, we have a brand new release from a band called Mango Island Sound! Wait until you here the steel drums on this great tune!

Track Listing

  1. Livin’ the Good Life – Cindy Walsh
  2. Island Song – Zac Brown Band
  3. Beach House on a Small Island – Mango Island Sound
  4. Wagon Wheel Gone Trop Rock – Don Middlebrook
  5. Smilin’ in the Islands – Mack Meadows
  6. (Nothing Like A) Sunny Day – Mac McAnally
  7. My Retirement Plan – Mike Broward
  8. Sober Until October – The Tapwater Conchs
  9. Take A Vacation A Day – Thom Shepherd
  10. Just Another Lousy Day In Paradise – Pete Harris
  11. Parrothead Fever – Parrot Island Band
  12. Drunk on Mallory Square – Dani Hoy

Video Previews

Check Also

GCC: September 5th, 2018

When you live in the Lone Star state, it seems it is always on your …

Designed by Baggies47.com
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved