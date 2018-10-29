 GCC: October 31st, 2018 - KBEC 1390
Live Radio Stream
Home / Gulf Coast Cowboy / GCC: October 31st, 2018

GCC: October 31st, 2018

Photo courtesy of Rod Waddington/Flickr

Well, we escape the beach, run from the vampires and chase the ghosts as we celebrate as only the Gulf Coast Cowboy hour can. Playing some haunting ghoulish numbers along with some meaningless wanderings through our extensive playlist. Crank us up and answer the door and give the “trick or Treaters” the music blast they deserve. You got the candy we got the tunes. Happy Halloween and let’s all be SAFE.

Track Listing

  1. Werewolves of London  – Waren Zevron
  2. Before the Devil Knows We’re Dead – Turnpike Troubadours
  3. Luckenbach, Texas (Back to the Basics of Love) – Waylon Jennings
  4. Buffett Night (Tonight, I’m a Parrothead) – Paul and Storm
  5. Radio Land – Micheal Mortin
  6. The Monster Bash – John Vosel & the Country Bumpkins
  7. The Purple People Eaters – Sheb Wooley
  8. Mexico Moonlight – Mark Mulligan
  9. Silver Tongued Devil (live) – Kris Kristofferson
  10. They Don’t Make ‘Em Like You Anymore -Micheal McCloud
  11. On the Road Again – Willie Nelson
  12. Where the Boat Leaves From – Zac Brown Band
  13. Halloween in the USA – Dave and Amy Shepherd

Video Previews

 

 

 

 

Check Also

GCC: October 3rd, 2018

So when you wander through the 400 song playlist and the boss says pick whatever …

Designed by Baggies47.com
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved