GCC: October 31st, 2018 - KBEC 1390

Well, we escape the beach, run from the vampires and chase the ghosts as we celebrate as only the Gulf Coast Cowboy hour can. Playing some haunting ghoulish numbers along with some meaningless wanderings through our extensive playlist. Crank us up and answer the door and give the “trick or Treaters” the music blast they deserve. You got the candy we got the tunes. Happy Halloween and let’s all be SAFE.

Track Listing

Werewolves of London – Waren Zevron Before the Devil Knows We’re Dead – Turnpike Troubadours Luckenbach, Texas (Back to the Basics of Love) – Waylon Jennings Buffett Night (Tonight, I’m a Parrothead) – Paul and Storm Radio Land – Micheal Mortin The Monster Bash – John Vosel & the Country Bumpkins The Purple People Eaters – Sheb Wooley Mexico Moonlight – Mark Mulligan Silver Tongued Devil (live) – Kris Kristofferson They Don’t Make ‘Em Like You Anymore -Micheal McCloud On the Road Again – Willie Nelson Where the Boat Leaves From – Zac Brown Band Halloween in the USA – Dave and Amy Shepherd

Video Previews