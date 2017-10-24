GCC: October 25th, 2017 - KBEC 1390

How do you live “life large”? Do you splurge on vacations, maybe upgrade the beer to a National brand, or maybe you just go out on the town and never worry about the tab at the end of the night. Whatever you do to live life to it’s fullest we want to be the music you bring to the trip. Let us supply the tunes that get you moving to a different latitude. Let us know what you think of the playlist or if you have any recommendations send them to jphillips@kbec.com. Tell us what you like, what you never want to hear again or if we missed a song you just have to crank up. Thanks for listening and all your great input.
Track Listing
- Life Laid Back – Rob Mehl
- Blame It On Buffett – Alternate Route
- Matagorda – Larry Joe Taylor
- Road trip – Gary P. Nunn
- Tequila Talking – Brittany Kingery
- just Came Down for the Weekend – Mark Mulligan
- Party in the Keys – Trop Rock Junkies
- I’ve Got a Breach In My Backyard – Brent Burns
- Live a Little. Get Wet a Lot – Living Soul And The Pearl Divers
- One Particular Harbour – Jimmy Buffett
- Three Day Solution – J. Micheal Laferty
- Knee Deep (feat. Jimmy Buffett) – Zac Brown Band
- Float Away – Billy Mitchell
Video Previews