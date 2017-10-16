 GCC: October 18th, 2017 - KBEC 1390
Live Radio Stream
Home / Gulf Coast Cowboy / GCC: October 18th, 2017

GCC: October 18th, 2017

Photo Courtesy of Samir Luther/Flickr

We love Boats. Sailboats, pontoons, fishing boats, speed boats anything that gets us on the water will do. The Gulf Coast Cowboy show is dedicated to the freedom found on the water. Let us take you away fro the daily grind and celebrate the freedom found only on the water. Let us know what you think of the playlist or if you have any recommendations send them to jphillips@kbec.com. Tell us what you like, what you never want to hear again or if we missed a song you just have to crank up. Thanks for listening and all your great input.

Track Listing

  1. If I Had a Boat – Lyle Lovett
  2. Ship Happens!! – A1A
  3. Somethin’ ‘Bout a Boat – Jimmy Buffett
  4. Sailing – Key West Chris
  5. When I’m Sailing – Jim Morris
  6. Where the Boat Leaves From – Zac Brown Band
  7. Pontoon – Little Big Town
  8. Guitars and Tiki Bars (live) – Kenny Chesney
  9. Waiting On the Boat – Kelly Brown
  10. Friends With Boats – Keith Walker
  11. Something Fishy’s Going On = Howard Livingston & the Mile Marker 24 Band
  12. Boats To Build – Guy Clark
  13. Sail On (feat. Hank Mowery) – Don Middlebrook

Video Previews

 

Check Also

GCC: September 20, 2017

Let’s begin to change the seasons and find new reasons to celebrate the mid-week break …

Designed by Baggies47.com
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved