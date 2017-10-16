GCC: October 18th, 2017 - KBEC 1390

We love Boats. Sailboats, pontoons, fishing boats, speed boats anything that gets us on the water will do. The Gulf Coast Cowboy show is dedicated to the freedom found on the water. Let us take you away fro the daily grind and celebrate the freedom found only on the water. Let us know what you think of the playlist or if you have any recommendations send them to jphillips@kbec.com. Tell us what you like, what you never want to hear again or if we missed a song you just have to crank up. Thanks for listening and all your great input.

Track Listing

If I Had a Boat – Lyle Lovett Ship Happens!! – A1A Somethin’ ‘Bout a Boat – Jimmy Buffett Sailing – Key West Chris When I’m Sailing – Jim Morris Where the Boat Leaves From – Zac Brown Band Pontoon – Little Big Town Guitars and Tiki Bars (live) – Kenny Chesney Waiting On the Boat – Kelly Brown Friends With Boats – Keith Walker Something Fishy’s Going On = Howard Livingston & the Mile Marker 24 Band Boats To Build – Guy Clark Sail On (feat. Hank Mowery) – Don Middlebrook

Video Previews