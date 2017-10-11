GCC: October 11, 2017 - KBEC 1390

There are simply days that make us sit up and ask “where am I headed”? There are other days when you simply want to dream the day away and ask “what If”. This Playlist is created for those who simply can’t wait to find out what happens when the sun rises tomorrow. We Driving our dreams to the border and leaving them on a beach. Come along for the ride and let’s take the Caribbean view of life. Listen in and enjoy at 7pm CDT
Track Listing
- Life Looks Best – Cory Young
- Keep an Ocean Mind – Jambo Joe Bones
- Land of No Mondays – Jim Morris
- Come As You Are Beach Bar (Single Mix) – Keith Sykes +
- No Gas, No Motor, No Problem – Gene Mitchell
- Little Miss Sunshine – Brittany Kingery
- Carribean Rendezvous – Gary James Moeller
- Beaches Are Empty – Gary Seiler
- No Working During Drinking Hours – Thom Shepherd
- Beach Time – J. Micheal Laferty
- Come Monday – Jimmy Buffett
- I’ve Been Everywhere – In Florida
- Gone Native – Dani Hoy