GCC: October 11, 2017 - KBEC 1390

There are simply days that make us sit up and ask “where am I headed”? There are other days when you simply want to dream the day away and ask “what If”. This Playlist is created for those who simply can’t wait to find out what happens when the sun rises tomorrow. We Driving our dreams to the border and leaving them on a beach. Come along for the ride and let’s take the Caribbean view of life. Listen  in and enjoy at 7pm CDT

  1. Life Looks Best – Cory Young
  2. Keep an Ocean Mind – Jambo Joe Bones
  3. Land of No Mondays – Jim Morris
  4. Come As You Are Beach Bar (Single Mix) – Keith Sykes +
  5. No Gas, No Motor, No Problem – Gene Mitchell
  6. Little Miss Sunshine – Brittany Kingery
  7. Carribean Rendezvous – Gary James Moeller
  8. Beaches Are Empty – Gary Seiler
  9. No Working During Drinking Hours – Thom Shepherd
  10. Beach Time – J. Micheal Laferty
  11. Come Monday – Jimmy Buffett
  12. I’ve Been Everywhere – In Florida
  13. Gone Native – Dani Hoy

