GCC: November 8th, 2017 - KBEC 1390

Let’s head to the beach during the Gulf Coast Cowboy hour and celebrate the sand between our toes Wednesday night at 7PM.
Track Listing
- South Padre Sand – Forrest Lee Jr.
- Think I’ll Go to Mexico – Gary P. Nunn
- Mexico – Stan Swiniarski
- St. Augustine Beach – Karl Stephen Bruning
- My Kinda Day On Padre – Larry Joe Taylor
- Saltwater Cowboy – Thorn Shepherd
- Skeletons On The Beach – James White
- Cowboy Boots & Bathin’ Suits – Jerry Jeff Walker
- Come Down to Paradise – Key West
- King of the Island – Kelly McGuire
- One Beach At a Time – Parrot Island Band
- Gulf Coast Time – Roger Creager
- Another Day in Paradise – Southern Drawl Band
Video Previews