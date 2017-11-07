GCC: November 8th, 2017 - KBEC 1390

Let’s head to the beach during the Gulf Coast Cowboy hour and celebrate the sand between our toes Wednesday night at 7PM.

Track Listing

South Padre Sand – Forrest Lee Jr. Think I’ll Go to Mexico – Gary P. Nunn Mexico – Stan Swiniarski St. Augustine Beach – Karl Stephen Bruning My Kinda Day On Padre – Larry Joe Taylor Saltwater Cowboy – Thorn Shepherd Skeletons On The Beach – James White Cowboy Boots & Bathin’ Suits – Jerry Jeff Walker Come Down to Paradise – Key West King of the Island – Kelly McGuire One Beach At a Time – Parrot Island Band Gulf Coast Time – Roger Creager Another Day in Paradise – Southern Drawl Band

Video Previews