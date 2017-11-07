 GCC: November 8th, 2017 - KBEC 1390
GCC: November 8th, 2017

Let’s head to the beach during the Gulf Coast Cowboy hour and celebrate the sand between our toes Wednesday night at 7PM.

Track Listing

  1. South Padre Sand – Forrest Lee Jr.
  2. Think I’ll Go to Mexico – Gary P. Nunn
  3. Mexico – Stan Swiniarski
  4. St. Augustine Beach – Karl Stephen Bruning
  5. My Kinda Day On Padre – Larry Joe Taylor
  6. Saltwater Cowboy – Thorn Shepherd
  7. Skeletons On The Beach – James White
  8. Cowboy Boots & Bathin’ Suits – Jerry Jeff Walker
  9. Come Down to Paradise – Key West
  10. King of the Island – Kelly McGuire
  11. One Beach At a Time – Parrot Island Band
  12. Gulf Coast Time – Roger Creager
  13. Another Day in Paradise – Southern Drawl Band

