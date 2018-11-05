GCC: November 7th, 2018

This week’s Gulf Coast Cowboy show expands our horizons and allows us to introduce you to several new artists and songs that lead us on a journey to the sandy shores. Hope you enjoy some of the classics but please don’t discount the new artist and their contributions. Drop us an e-mail if you hear something that really floats your nautical boat or makes you want to know more about themusician. jphillips@kbec.com is the GCB hotline.

Track Listing

Very Tropical – Martin Arthur Nickel Escape for a Smile – Boomer Blake Faith in the Water – The Texas Red Dirt Choir Beach Please – Kevin Fowler Toes – Zac Brown Band My Paradise – The Boat Drunks Beer Can Island – Matt Billor Pirates of the Potomac – Danny Rosado Tan Lines – Brad Wolf The Sand I Brought To the Beach – Luke Bryan This Old Beach Town – Mark Mulligan Changes In Lattitude – Jimmy Buffett

Video Previews