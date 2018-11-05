 GCC: November 7th, 2018 - KBEC 1390
GCC: November 7th, 2018

GCC: November 7th, 2018

Photo courtesy of Adrian Gonzales/Flickr

This week’s Gulf Coast Cowboy show expands our horizons and allows us to introduce you to several new artists and songs that lead us on a journey to the sandy shores. Hope you enjoy some of the classics but please don’t discount the new artist and their contributions. Drop us an e-mail if you hear something that really floats your nautical boat or makes you want to know more about themusician. jphillips@kbec.com is the GCB hotline.

Track Listing

  1. Very Tropical – Martin Arthur Nickel
  2. Escape for a Smile – Boomer Blake
  3. Faith in the Water – The Texas Red Dirt Choir
  4. Beach Please – Kevin Fowler
  5. Toes – Zac Brown Band
  6. My Paradise – The Boat Drunks
  7. Beer Can Island – Matt Billor
  8. Pirates of the Potomac – Danny Rosado
  9. Tan Lines – Brad Wolf
  10. The Sand I Brought To the Beach – Luke Bryan
  11. This Old Beach Town – Mark Mulligan
  12. Changes In Lattitude – Jimmy Buffett

 

