GCC: November 7th, 2018

This week’s Gulf Coast Cowboy show expands our horizons and allows us to introduce you to several new artists and songs that lead us on a journey to the sandy shores. Hope you enjoy some of the classics but please don’t discount the new artist and their contributions. Drop us an e-mail if you hear something that really floats your nautical boat or makes you want to know more about themusician. jphillips@kbec.com is the GCB hotline.
Track Listing
- Very Tropical – Martin Arthur Nickel
- Escape for a Smile – Boomer Blake
- Faith in the Water – The Texas Red Dirt Choir
- Beach Please – Kevin Fowler
- Toes – Zac Brown Band
- My Paradise – The Boat Drunks
- Beer Can Island – Matt Billor
- Pirates of the Potomac – Danny Rosado
- Tan Lines – Brad Wolf
- The Sand I Brought To the Beach – Luke Bryan
- This Old Beach Town – Mark Mulligan
- Changes In Lattitude – Jimmy Buffett
Video Previews