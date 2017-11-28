 GCC: November 29th, 2017 - KBEC 1390
You survived the over-indulgences of Thanksgiving and are staring down Christmas “blues” while realizing that a lot of work needs to be done over the next 4 weeks getting your body and mind prepared for the “holidays”. Well, the Gulf Coast Cowboy is dedicated to helping you deal with Excess in Moderation. Our playlist will give you some keys to good and bad behavior. We will help you learn to celebrate with control. Join us at 7pm CDT Wednesday as we share our secrets.

  1. Knee Deep (feat. Jimmy Buffett) – Zac Brown Band
  2. Jamaica Farewell – Harry Belafonte
  3. Dining At Jimmy’s  Buffet – A1A
  4. Wifi Hot Chicks and Booze – Gary James Moeller
  5. Callin\’ In Gone – Jim Hoehn
  6. Jimmys Parking Lot – Young Rebel Goombas
  7. I Stole Jimmy Buffett’s TV Guide – Don Middlebrook and Living Soul
  8. Down In New Orleans – Dr. John
  9. Sanata Claus Has Dreadlocks – Eric Stone
  10. Waste Another Day – The Flip Flop Boys
  11. Six Pack And A Tan – Howard Livingston & the Mile Marker 24 Band
  12. Blame it all on the Tequila – Jack Mosley
  13. Keep an Ocean Mind – Jambo Joe Bones

