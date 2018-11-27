GCC: November 28th, 2018

Stuffed with Turkey but too far away from Christmas, we find ourselves procrastinating putting up the tree, going to the mall and generally being ready for the next Holiday. Here we stuck between Thanksgiving and Christmas with nothing that really we want to do. So Let’s celebrate! Another mid-week reason to turn up the radio and celebrate the Holiday Blues with some great music. Tune in, turn on and light up the night as we celebrate the Holiday Blues by getting over them and living life to its fullest. 7pm CDT Wednesday, use the App, stream via the webpage or tune in at 99.1 FM or 1390 AM.

Track Listing

Dining At Jimmy’s Buffett – A1A Back to Texas – Jonas Lorence Gulf Coast Highway – Nanci Griffith & Mac McAnally Sunny Disposition – Jose Latour Why Don’t You Meet Me Down in Corpus – Gary P. Nunn If It’s Snowbird Season Why Can’t We Shoot ‘Em Key West Bound – B-Man & The Mizzbeehavens I Can’t Spell Caribbean – Living Soul And The Pearl Divers St. Augustine Beach – Karl Fowler Tropical Therapy – Loren Davidson Port Aransas Nights – Nathan Mathis Band If I Had a Boat – Pat Green

Video Previews