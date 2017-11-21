GCC: November 22nd, 2017 - KBEC 1390

So you are hitting the road for Thanksgiving’ well we can help get the trip started in the right direction. Let’s celebrate the road trip to wherever the asphalt takes you this Holiday season. We have a unique group of songs to get you in the mood for the big Turkey fest. Tune in Wednesday night 7 pm CDT and enjoy. Let us know what you think of the playlist at jphillips@KBEC.com

Track Listing

Back Roads of Texas Back in the Sunshine Again – Jim Morris In The Country Nobody From Nowhere – Jinny Buffett The Road Goes On Forever – Robert Earl Keen When Life Is Floundering (it’s Time to Go Fishin) – Dennis Davis The Road Less Traveled – KD Moore Road Trip – Larry Joe Taylor Callin’ In Gone – Jim Hoehn Parrotheads In Cowboy Boots – J. Micheal Laferty Sell Your Stuff Keep the Dog Live On an Island – Howard Livingston & the Mile Marker 24 Band If Once You’ve Slept On an Island – Dennis McCaughey and Tropical Soul

Video Previews