GCC: November 22nd, 2017 - KBEC 1390

GCC: November 22nd, 2017

Photo courtesy of Dawn Pennington/Flickr

So you are hitting the road for Thanksgiving’ well we can help get the trip started in the right direction. Let’s celebrate the road trip to wherever the asphalt takes you this Holiday season. We have a unique group of songs to get you in the mood for the big Turkey fest. Tune in Wednesday night 7 pm CDT and enjoy. Let us know what you think of the playlist at jphillips@KBEC.com

Track Listing

  1. Back Roads of Texas
  2. Back in the Sunshine Again – Jim Morris
  3. In The Country
  4. Nobody From Nowhere – Jinny Buffett
  5. The Road Goes On Forever – Robert Earl Keen
  6. When Life Is Floundering (it’s Time to Go Fishin) – Dennis Davis
  7. The Road Less Traveled – KD Moore
  8. Road Trip – Larry Joe Taylor
  9. Callin’ In Gone – Jim Hoehn
  10. Parrotheads In Cowboy Boots – J. Micheal Laferty
  11. Sell Your Stuff Keep the Dog Live On an Island – Howard Livingston & the Mile Marker 24 Band
  12. If Once You’ve Slept On an Island – Dennis McCaughey and Tropical Soul

Video Previews

