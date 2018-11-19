 GCC: November 21st, 2018 - KBEC 1390
GCC: November 21st, 2018

Photo courtesy of Mike Willis/Flickr

Well if you had to put together a radio show for the busiest travel day of the year why not make it a show dedicated to going to Mexico. We want to start your Holiday weekend off with a laid back trip across the border. Let’s celebrate the start of Thanksgiving by sipping on a margarita, finding beautiful senoritas and finding the beaches of Mexico. Join the trip as we set sail at 7pmCDT Wednesday night.

Track Listing

  1. Blame It All on Mexico – Emalee Hill
  2. A Bar Down In Mexico – Mark Mulligan
  3. Mexico – Jimmy Buffett
  4. Senoritas and Margaritas – James Slater
  5. Long Way to Mexico – Roger Creager
  6. Somewhere Between Texas and Mexico –
  7. Mexico Moonlight – Mark Mulligan
  8. Beer In Mexico – Kenny Chesney
  9. Cabo San Lucas – Tony Keith
  10. Maybe In Mexico – Tommy Alverson
  11. Toes – Zac Brown Band
  12. Maybe Mexico – Jerry Jeff Walker
  13. On a Beach in Mexico – Jerry Diaz & Hanna’s Reef

Video Previews

 

 

