GCC: November 21st, 2018

Well if you had to put together a radio show for the busiest travel day of the year why not make it a show dedicated to going to Mexico. We want to start your Holiday weekend off with a laid back trip across the border. Let’s celebrate the start of Thanksgiving by sipping on a margarita, finding beautiful senoritas and finding the beaches of Mexico. Join the trip as we set sail at 7pmCDT Wednesday night.
Track Listing
- Blame It All on Mexico – Emalee Hill
- A Bar Down In Mexico – Mark Mulligan
- Mexico – Jimmy Buffett
- Senoritas and Margaritas – James Slater
- Long Way to Mexico – Roger Creager
- Somewhere Between Texas and Mexico –
- Mexico Moonlight – Mark Mulligan
- Beer In Mexico – Kenny Chesney
- Cabo San Lucas – Tony Keith
- Maybe In Mexico – Tommy Alverson
- Toes – Zac Brown Band
- Maybe Mexico – Jerry Jeff Walker
- On a Beach in Mexico – Jerry Diaz & Hanna’s Reef
Video Previews