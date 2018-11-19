GCC: November 21st, 2018

Well if you had to put together a radio show for the busiest travel day of the year why not make it a show dedicated to going to Mexico. We want to start your Holiday weekend off with a laid back trip across the border. Let’s celebrate the start of Thanksgiving by sipping on a margarita, finding beautiful senoritas and finding the beaches of Mexico. Join the trip as we set sail at 7pmCDT Wednesday night.

Track Listing

Blame It All on Mexico – Emalee Hill A Bar Down In Mexico – Mark Mulligan Mexico – Jimmy Buffett Senoritas and Margaritas – James Slater Long Way to Mexico – Roger Creager Somewhere Between Texas and Mexico – Mexico Moonlight – Mark Mulligan Beer In Mexico – Kenny Chesney Cabo San Lucas – Tony Keith Maybe In Mexico – Tommy Alverson Toes – Zac Brown Band Maybe Mexico – Jerry Jeff Walker On a Beach in Mexico – Jerry Diaz & Hanna’s Reef

Video Previews