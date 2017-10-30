GCC: November 1st, 2017 - KBEC 1390

When the weather begins to change it’s time to change our latitude and find the way to the closest sandbox. The feeling between your toes as you slide off the flip-flops and play in the soft grains brings your mind back to a time when worries were gone, life was simple and drinks were cold and plentiful. Let’s go there Wednesday night at 7PM. Join us for a Gulf Coast Cowboy show dedicated to “heading to the sand”.

Track Listing South Padre Sand – Forrest Lee Jr. Think I’ll GO to Mexico – Gary P. Nunn Mexico – Stan Swiniarski St. Augustine Beach – Karl Stephen Brunig My Kinda Day On Padre – Larry Joe Taylor Saltwater Cowboy – Thom Shepherd Skeletons On the Beach – James White Cowboys Boots & Bathin’ Suits – Jerry Jeff Walker Come Down to Paradise – Key West King of the Island – Kelly McGuire One Beach At a Time – Parrot Island Band Gulf Coast Time – Roger Creager Another Day in Paradise – Southern Drawl Band Video Previews