GCC: November 1st, 2017 - KBEC 1390

GCC: November 1st, 2017

Photo courtesy of Martin/Flickr
When the weather begins to change it’s time to change our latitude and find the way to the closest sandbox. The feeling between your toes as you slide off the flip-flops and play in the soft grains brings your mind back to a time when worries were gone, life was simple and drinks were cold and plentiful. Let’s go there Wednesday night at 7PM. Join us for a Gulf Coast Cowboy show dedicated to “heading to the sand”.

Track Listing

  1. South Padre Sand – Forrest Lee Jr.
  2. Think I’ll GO to Mexico – Gary P. Nunn
  3. Mexico – Stan Swiniarski
  4. St. Augustine Beach – Karl Stephen Brunig
  5. My Kinda Day On Padre – Larry Joe Taylor
  6. Saltwater Cowboy – Thom Shepherd
  7. Skeletons On the Beach – James White
  8. Cowboys Boots & Bathin’ Suits – Jerry Jeff Walker
  9. Come Down to Paradise – Key West
  10. King of the Island – Kelly McGuire
  11. One Beach At a Time – Parrot Island Band
  12. Gulf Coast Time – Roger Creager
  13. Another Day in Paradise – Southern Drawl Band

Video Previews

 

