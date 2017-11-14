GCC: November 15th, 2017 - KBEC 1390

We are celebrating a night to remember.One where you can come and forget about the day, the problems, the payments, the hassles. Tonight is all about the fun and escape. Join the Gulf Cost Cowboy for an hour of total escape. We do it every Wednesday evening 7pm CDT. Let us know waht you think of the show by dropping us a line at jphillips@kbec.com. We here to make the music get rid of your blues and help you celebrate Hump day!

Track Listing

Margaritaville – Alan Jackson & Jimmy Buffett Redneck Yacht Club – Thom Sheperd Party in the Keys – Trop Rock Junkies November Sun – The Coconut Boat Band Chicken Fried – Zac Brown Band Corpus Christi Bay – Robert Earl Keen Sand Dollar Millionaire – Bob Karwin Back Roads – Brandon Rhyder If It’s Snowbird Season Why Can’t We Shoot’ Em? – Brent Burns Soul of a Sailor – The Conch Fritters Something to Beach About – Dennis Davis

