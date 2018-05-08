 GCC: May 9, 2018 - KBEC 1390
GCC: May 9, 2018

Photo courtesy of Mercedea/Flickr

Ever wonder how you are going to make it through certain weeks in your life, The boss wants 40 things done be Friday and he tells you on Wednesday afternoon. The family wants you in three places on Tuesday night for a baby shower, birthday and funeral. All the same night, three separate cities but all with equal importance. Here’s what we’ve come to understand about these crazy weeks- punt, sit back and enjoy the ride during an hour of your favorite tunes during the Gulf Coast Cowboy hour.

 

Track Listing

  1. Thre’s Something About Key West – Al Mosier
  2. Shambala – B.W. Stevenson
  3. Sometimes I Wish… – Jim Morris
  4. Sail Away – Key West
  5. Changes in Latitudes – Jimmy Buffett
  6. Sand In Her Shoes – Thom Shepherd
  7.  Knee Deep (feat. Jimmy Buffett) – Zac Brown Band
  8. I’m A Trop Rock Junkie – Trop Rock Junkies
  9. Corpus Christi Bay – Robert Earl Keen
  10. Island Fever – Barefoot Man
  11. Backroads of Texas – The Bois d’ Arcs
  12. Spicy Little Jambalaya – The Bad Monkeys
  13. Cozumel Moon – Alternate Route

Video Previews

 

