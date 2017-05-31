 GCC: May 31st, 2017 - KBEC 1390
GCC: May 31st, 2017

Photo courtesy of Serge Melki/Flickr

Let’s figure out what to do during the four day work week. We love the Memorial Day Holiday but it still has a Wednesday to get through. Plus, it’s the end of the month and you know why we need a reason to have some fun. Look over this playlist and join us for the fun. Let us know if you need anything added or deleted by dropping us your requests at jphillips@kbec.com.

Track Listing

  1. Knee Deep (feat. Jimmy Buffett) – Zac Brown Band
  2. Vacation Location – Sam L Rainwater
  3. Sail On – Don Middlebrook
  4. Key West Heart – Hugo Duarte
  5. Just a Wannabe – Kelly McGuire
  6. It’s 420 Somewhere – Rick Steffen
  7. Gypsies  In The Palace – Jimmy Buffett
  8. My Johnson – Southern Drawl Band
  9. Nothing Tastes Like a Friday – The Detentions
  10. Sailboat For Sale (feat. Jimmy Buffett) – Toby Keith
  11. What Happens In Key West – The Tapwater Conchs
  12. Sand In Her Shoes – Thom Shepherd
  13. If I Was a Mermaid – Sheree Cade

Video Previews

 

