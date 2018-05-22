GCC: May 22, 2018 - KBEC 1390

This is the Gulf Coast Cowboy show you have been waiting for since we started the Wednesday night departure. We are losing the longitude and keeping the attitude as we explore the outer boundaries of all the craziness in life. Our song list tonight focuses on one simple principle- you are the only one that can change your outlook on life, Come join us at 7 pm CDT as we change the course of another week.

Track Listing

Island Attitude – Latitude Latitudes & Attitudes – Eric Stone Changes In Latitudes, Changes In Attitudes – Jimmy Buffett Cowboy Boots & Bathin’ Suits – Jerry Jeff Walker Another Lost Weekend – Kelly Brown Buffett Night – Paul and Storm Should Have Been a Pirate – Highway 1 Livin’ on Key West Time – Howard Livingston & Mile Marker 24 Port “A” Saturday Night – Jerry Diaz & Hanna’s Reef Where the Gulf Meets the Ocean – John Frinzi Son of a Son of a Sailor – Nadirah Shakoor Parrothead Holiday – Parrot Island Band

Video Previews