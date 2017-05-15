GCC: May 17th & 24th, 2017 - KBEC 1390

We are going big time LIVE on the Gulf Coast Cowboy for Wednesday May 17th and Wednesday May 24th. We pulled together all the LIVE cuts that show you how much fun seeing your favorite artist “live” can really be. Our trip includes several rare Jimmy Buffett performances, lot’s of Texas artists and even some musicians not normally played on the station but awesome storytellers and writers (think Carole King and James Taylor – even side by side). We’ll play’em down so you can enjoy two great hours of LIVE Trop rock jams… Tell friend and don’t miss these two hours of GREAT LIVE TROP ROCK- COUNTRY…. Tune in to KBEC on Wednesday May 17th & 24th at 7pm!

Track Listing

Fruitcakes – Jimmy Buffett Up Against The Wall, Red Neck – Jerry Jeff Walker I’m a Trop Rock Junkie – Trop Rock Junkies Tin Cup Chalice (Live) – Jimmy Buffett Love and Luck – Jimmy Buffett Got Love If You Want It (Texas) (Live) – Pat Ramsey & The Blues Disciples Bubba Shot the Jukebox (Live) – Mark Chesnutt Just Another Drunken Tourist (In Key West) – The Mango Men Cheeseburger In Paradise – Jimmy Buffett Drinkin’ – Michael McCloud Most I Muss The Music – Michael McCloud When The Tourists Go – Trop Rock Junkies In The Country – Brandon Rhyder Long Way To Mexico – Roger Creager Brown Eyed Girl – Jimmy Buffett Woman Going Crazy (Live) – Jimmy Buffett Carolina In My Mind (Live) – Carole King & James Taylor Live Like Jimmy Buffett – Donny Brewer L.A. Freeway (Live) – Jerry Jeff Walker Sandy Beaches (Live) – Delbert McClinton Somewhere Down in Texas – Jason Boland & the Stragglers Intro to Redneck Yacht Club (Live) – Thom Shepherd Redneck Yacht Club (Live) – Thom Shepherd Coast of Carolina (Live) – Jimmy Buffett One Particular Harbour – Jimmy Buffett

Video Previews