 GCC: May 17th & 24th, 2017 - KBEC 1390
Live Radio Stream
Home / Gulf Coast Cowboy / GCC: May 17th & 24th, 2017

GCC: May 17th & 24th, 2017

Photo courtesy of Kevin Owens/Flickr

We are going big time LIVE on the Gulf Coast Cowboy for Wednesday May 17th and Wednesday May 24th. We pulled together all the LIVE cuts that show you how much fun seeing your favorite artist “live” can really be. Our trip includes several rare Jimmy Buffett performances, lot’s of Texas artists and even some musicians not normally played on the station but awesome storytellers and writers (think Carole King and James Taylor – even side by side). We’ll play’em down so you can enjoy two great hours of LIVE Trop rock jams… Tell friend and don’t miss these two hours of GREAT LIVE TROP ROCK- COUNTRY…. Tune in to KBEC on Wednesday May 17th & 24th at 7pm!

Track Listing

  1. Fruitcakes – Jimmy Buffett
  2. Up Against The Wall, Red Neck – Jerry Jeff Walker
  3. I’m a Trop Rock Junkie – Trop Rock Junkies
  4. Tin Cup Chalice (Live) – Jimmy Buffett
  5. Love and Luck – Jimmy Buffett
  6. Got Love If You Want It (Texas) (Live) – Pat Ramsey & The Blues Disciples
  7. Bubba Shot the Jukebox (Live) – Mark Chesnutt
  8. Just Another Drunken Tourist (In Key West) – The Mango Men
  9. Cheeseburger In Paradise – Jimmy Buffett
  10. Drinkin’ – Michael McCloud
  11. Most I Muss The Music – Michael McCloud
  12. When The Tourists Go – Trop Rock Junkies
  13. In The Country – Brandon Rhyder
  14. Long Way To Mexico – Roger Creager
  15. Brown Eyed Girl – Jimmy Buffett
  16. Woman Going Crazy (Live) – Jimmy Buffett
  17. Carolina In My Mind (Live) – Carole King & James Taylor
  18. Live Like Jimmy Buffett – Donny Brewer
  19. L.A. Freeway (Live) – Jerry Jeff Walker
  20. Sandy Beaches (Live) – Delbert McClinton
  21. Somewhere Down in Texas – Jason Boland & the Stragglers
  22. Intro to Redneck Yacht Club (Live) – Thom Shepherd
  23. Redneck Yacht Club (Live) – Thom Shepherd
  24. Coast of Carolina (Live) – Jimmy Buffett
  25. One Particular Harbour – Jimmy Buffett

Video Previews

Check Also

GCC: April 19th, 2017

Sometime, try thinking through your feet. Figure out whether you want a solid piece of …

Designed by Baggies47.com
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved