GCC: May 16, 2018 - KBEC 1390

Let’s figure out what a Gulf Coast Cowboy really is. He is a guy who loves the sand between his toes, he lives for the moment and always finds a way to head to the local bar. The true Gulf Coast Cowboy always needs his support crew close in tow. The playlist for May 16th, 2018 helps us define the journey of the Gulf Coast Cowboy as he finds his way to the Texas coast, the State of Florida and so many other places such as the back of a Chevy van. Come enjoy the journey at 7pm. Wednesday May 16th.

Track Listing

In The Country – Brandon Rhyder Sloop John B. – Jerry Jeff Walker I’ve Been Everywhere – In Florida – Captain Josh TropiGal – Dani Hoy Duval Crawl – The Caribbean Cowboys Hurricane Party – Cowboy Mouth Girl With a Fishing Rod – Kelly Parkes Why Don’t You Meet Me Down in Corpus Chevy Van – Jimi Pappas I Will Play For Gumbo – Jimmy Buffett Port Aransas Sand – Joshua Peek Island Time – Kelly Brown

Video Previews