GCC: May 10th, 2017 - KBEC 1390

Some days when you have to pick songs for a show you realize you just want to play what your listeners like and what you can relate to. Well, that’s this week’s show, no theme, and no reason, no insight, just songs we like and you have asked to hear. Simple straight forward and always a lot of fun during the Gulf Coast Cowboy show. Send you requests or comment to jphillips@kbec.com and tune in to KBEC 1390 on Wednesday, May 10th at 7pm!

Track Listing

Margaritaville – Alan Jackson & Jimmy Buffett Songs of Love & the Ocean – Dani Hoy The Legend of Sunny Jim – Don Middlebrook Soul of a Sailor – The Conch Fritters (Take Me) Back to the Islands – Hugo Duarte & the Full Sail Band Flip Flops and Bottle Tops – Gary James Moeller Tropical Standard Time – The Boat Drunks Show Me the Way To Go Home – Jimmy & the Parrots Redfish Island – Kelly McGuire Suntan City – Luke Bryan Magic Chair – John Reno & the Half-Fast Creekers All Hands On Deck – Rick Lamb and the Phin Addicts

Video Previews