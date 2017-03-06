 GCC: March 8th, 2017 - KBEC 1390
GCC: March 8th, 2017

Sometimes we even get lazy here at the World Headquarters for the Gulf Coast Cowboy show, so we turn to you the listeners to inspire us. This week we looked over the last year and totaled up the requests we got for certain songs. We are playing them in no particular order for your enjoyment and mainly because we were too lazy to put together an original playlist. But hey, they are what you asked for. We love delivering these “trop rock” classics… Tune in to KBEC 1390 on Wednesday, March 8th, at 7pm and keep the requests coming to jphillips@kbec.com!

Track Listing

  1. Margaritaville – Alan Jackson & Jimmy Buffett
  2. Girls All Want To See Jimmy – The Boat Drunks
  3. Wagon Wheel Gone Trop Rock – Don Middlebrook
  4. Cowboy Boots and Bathin’ Suits – Jerry Jeff Walker
  5. Son of a Son of a Sailor – Jimmy Buffett
  6. Magic Chair – John Reno & the Half-Fast Creekers
  7. Pontoon – Little Big Town
  8. Back Where I Come From (Live) – Mac McAnally
  9. Sand in Her Shoes – Thom Shepherd
  10. If Jimmy Buffett Ran the World – Leo Dean
  11. Guitars and Tiki Bars (Live) – Kenny Chesney
  12. Guitars and Flip Flops – Glen Mock & the Tropical Dreamers

Video Previews

 

