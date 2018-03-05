 GCC: March 7, 2018 - KBEC 1390
Live Radio Stream
Home / Gulf Coast Cowboy / GCC: March 7, 2018

GCC: March 7, 2018

Photo courtesy of Martin/Flickr

Seems like we want to escape the Daily Grind every Wednesday night at 7pm when the Gulf Coast Cowboy show airs. Well yeah! It is the chance to figure out how to change our outlook on life and reconfigure our mind onto a beach. The thought of “road trips” always peeks our interest. Hope this playlist peeks yours. Join us as we Leave Life Behind for another Hour. Let’s enjoy the journey. Let us know what you think of this playlist, Drop us a line at jphillips@kbec.com if there is something you want to be added or deleted.

Track Listing

  1. Road Trip – Gary P. Nunn
  2. Key West Heart – Hugo Durate
  3. Still in Mexico – John Friday
  4. Just Came Down for the Weekend – Mark Mulligan
  5. Backroads of Texas – Gentleman of Leisure
  6. Gentleman of Leisure – Jimmy Buffett
  7. Come Down to Paradise – Key West
  8. Well Wasted Time – Don Middlebrook
  9. Living and Living Well- George Strait
  10. So He Sails – Eric Stone
  11. Port “A” Saturday Night  – Jerry Diaz & Hanna’s Reef
  12. Ah, Vacation – Jimmy and the Parrots
  13. Livin’ Well – Hanna’s Reef

Video Previews

Check Also

GCC: February 7, 2018

There is only one frozen concoction that can make us forget it is Wednesday and …

Designed by Baggies47.com
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved