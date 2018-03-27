 GCC: March 28, 2018 - KBEC 1390
Live Radio Stream
Home / Gulf Coast Cowboy / GCC: March 28, 2018

GCC: March 28, 2018

Photo Courtesy of Ed Schipul/Flickr

 

The Big ball is staying up later at night this time of year so we get to play with it during the Gulf Coast Cowboy show. Having the sun up at 7pm sure makes thinking about the beach, the sand and the waves a whole lot more enjoyable. But we know nothing happens without a little sacrifice and sweat. So we are going to celebrate the Big ball in the sky and how it always should put a smile on our face. Let the sunshine bring us to another level during the Gulf Coast Cowboy show. Tune 7PM Wednesday night and see how this celebration will go down…

Track Listing

  1. Lazy Wasted Days – J. Micheal Laferty
  2. Life In the Laid Back Lane – John Frinzi & James White
  3. Toes – Zac Brown Band
  4. Sundown – Jesse Winchester
  5. Nothin’ but Sun – Jake and The Half Conched Band
  6. Sunshine Driving – Joe Moorehead
  7. Sunny and 75 – Joe Nichols
  8. Changes In Latitudes – Jimmy Buffett
  9. Magic Chair – John Reno & The Half-Fast Creekers
  10. See ya Later, I’m Gone – Parrot Island Band
  11. Beer Can Island – Jambo Joe Bones
  12. The Hammock Club – Jim Morris

Video Previews

Check Also

GCC: February 28, 2018

Searching for Sand. It is amazing the healing powers of sand between your toes. Somehow …

Designed by Baggies47.com
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved