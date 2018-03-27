GCC: March 28, 2018 - KBEC 1390

The Big ball is staying up later at night this time of year so we get to play with it during the Gulf Coast Cowboy show. Having the sun up at 7pm sure makes thinking about the beach, the sand and the waves a whole lot more enjoyable. But we know nothing happens without a little sacrifice and sweat. So we are going to celebrate the Big ball in the sky and how it always should put a smile on our face. Let the sunshine bring us to another level during the Gulf Coast Cowboy show. Tune 7PM Wednesday night and see how this celebration will go down…

Track Listing

Lazy Wasted Days – J. Micheal Laferty Life In the Laid Back Lane – John Frinzi & James White Toes – Zac Brown Band Sundown – Jesse Winchester Nothin’ but Sun – Jake and The Half Conched Band Sunshine Driving – Joe Moorehead Sunny and 75 – Joe Nichols Changes In Latitudes – Jimmy Buffett Magic Chair – John Reno & The Half-Fast Creekers See ya Later, I’m Gone – Parrot Island Band Beer Can Island – Jambo Joe Bones The Hammock Club – Jim Morris

Video Previews