GCC: March 22, 2017 - KBEC 1390

GCC: March 22, 2017

Photo courtesy of Jorge Andrade/Flickr

Spring Break is over. For those of us who got to visit a beach, we’re already missing it. For those of us who didn’t get the chance to visit a beach, we’re still thinking about taking a road trip. Sink in and sail away with us as we relive Spring Break on the beach, sand in our toes and a beverage in our hands. Tune in to KBEC 1390 on Wednesday, March 22nd at 7pm!

Track Listing

  1. Livin’ On Key West Time – Howard Livingston and Mile Marker 24
  2. If Once You’ve Slept on an Island – Dennis McCaughey and Tropical Soul
  3. St. Augustine Beach – Karl Stephen Brunig
  4. Sliding Down To Mexico – Joe Bennett
  5. Song of the Ocean – Kelly Brown
  6. Livin’ the Life (Jimmy Buffett Only Wrote About) – Brent Burns
  7. Last Day on the Island – Dani Hoy
  8. Beer Drinkers and Sail Raisers – Hanna’s Reef
  9. Parrotheads in Cowboy Boots – J. Micheal Laferty
  10. Cheeseburger in Paradise – Jimmy Buffett
  11. Parrothead Girl – John Friday
  12. Just a Wannabe – Kelly McGuire
  13. Fat Guy in a Hawaiian Shirt – Johnny Russler & the Beach Bum Band

Video Previews

