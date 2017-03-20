GCC: March 22, 2017 - KBEC 1390

Spring Break is over. For those of us who got to visit a beach, we’re already missing it. For those of us who didn’t get the chance to visit a beach, we’re still thinking about taking a road trip. Sink in and sail away with us as we relive Spring Break on the beach, sand in our toes and a beverage in our hands. Tune in to KBEC 1390 on Wednesday, March 22nd at 7pm!
Track Listing
- Livin’ On Key West Time – Howard Livingston and Mile Marker 24
- If Once You’ve Slept on an Island – Dennis McCaughey and Tropical Soul
- St. Augustine Beach – Karl Stephen Brunig
- Sliding Down To Mexico – Joe Bennett
- Song of the Ocean – Kelly Brown
- Livin’ the Life (Jimmy Buffett Only Wrote About) – Brent Burns
- Last Day on the Island – Dani Hoy
- Beer Drinkers and Sail Raisers – Hanna’s Reef
- Parrotheads in Cowboy Boots – J. Micheal Laferty
- Cheeseburger in Paradise – Jimmy Buffett
- Parrothead Girl – John Friday
- Just a Wannabe – Kelly McGuire
- Fat Guy in a Hawaiian Shirt – Johnny Russler & the Beach Bum Band
Video Previews