GCC: March 21, 2018 - KBEC 1390

We are going to do something a little different for the first day of Spring. We selected 6 musicians, 2 songs a piece and put them out here for the world (or at least all of you listening to KBEC on Wednesday night at 7 pm ) to hear. Now the catch, we want you to tell us which songs and which artist you like. Send us your thoughts to jphillips@KBEC.com. Whoever gets the most votes we may call up and interview for the Gulf Coast Cowboy show. Thanks for participating and we look forward to your feedback.
Track Listing
- Rum and Somethin’ – Donny Brewer
- No Working During Drinkin’ Hours – Donny Brewer
- Beer, Buffett, and Baseball – The Boat Drunks
- Wishing You Were Here – The Boat Drunks
- I need a New Island – Jimmy Parrish & The Waves
- I Love My Life – Jimmy Parrish and The Waves
- Another Margarita Morning – Cory Young
- Life Looks Best – Cory Young
- Tiki Bar Blues – Highway 1
- Should Have Beena Pirate – Highway 1
- Pirate Girl – Jesse Rice
- Key West Time – Jesse Rice
