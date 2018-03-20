GCC: March 21, 2018 - KBEC 1390

We are going to do something a little different for the first day of Spring. We selected 6 musicians, 2 songs a piece and put them out here for the world (or at least all of you listening to KBEC on Wednesday night at 7 pm ) to hear. Now the catch, we want you to tell us which songs and which artist you like. Send us your thoughts to jphillips@KBEC.com. Whoever gets the most votes we may call up and interview for the Gulf Coast Cowboy show. Thanks for participating and we look forward to your feedback.

Track Listing

Rum and Somethin’ – Donny Brewer No Working During Drinkin’ Hours – Donny Brewer Beer, Buffett, and Baseball – The Boat Drunks Wishing You Were Here – The Boat Drunks I need a New Island – Jimmy Parrish & The Waves I Love My Life – Jimmy Parrish and The Waves Another Margarita Morning – Cory Young Life Looks Best – Cory Young Tiki Bar Blues – Highway 1 Should Have Beena Pirate – Highway 1 Pirate Girl – Jesse Rice Key West Time – Jesse Rice

Video Previews