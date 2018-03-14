GCC: March 14, 2018 - KBEC 1390

It is that one week of the year we all wish we were all 17 again. Spring break, time to hit the road, find the beach and see how many people you can cram into the hotel room along the Gulf coast. This is the week to watch the sunset fall into the Gulf Of Mexico. We celebrate the tradition as only we can during the Gulf Coast Cowboy hour. Tune in for the celebration starting at 7pm CDT. Feel free to drop us an email at jphillipns@kbec.com if there is something you’d like to hear during the GCB Hour.

Track Listing

Spring Break – Luke Bryan (Nothing Like A) Sunny Day – Mac McAnally Redneck Yacht Club(Live) – Thom Shepherd Sandy toed Beach Bum Life – Erik Pietsch Some Beach – Blake Shelton Tropical Vacation – Dennis McCaughey and Tropical Soul Drunk In Mallory Square – Dani Hoy Rum Is a Many Blended Thing (Floribbean Version) – The Coconut Boat Band Flora-Bama – Kenny Chesney He Never Came Back From Mexico – Brian Burns Sun Starved American – Bob Karwin Swimmin’ In Sunshine – Billy Currington

Video Previews