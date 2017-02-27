GCC: March 1, 2017 - KBEC 1390

Destination Key West, it’s been too long a time away from the magical island. We need to explore the haunts, back streets and people who make this town one of the most unique sites on the planet. We’ll visit the long stretch of bars along Duvall Street, hang out on Mallory Square as the sun goes down and finish up our adventure dancing on a barstool…. What a great way to spend a Wednesday night in even if we are stuck in Ellis county… Tune in to KBEC 1390 on March 1, 2017 to get away for an hour.

Track Listing

Magic In Key West – Howard Livingston & Mile Marker 24 Key West Time – Jesse Rice Tin Cup Chalice (Live) – Jimmy Buffett It’s Key West – Lori Kelley Key West Address – James Slater Key West Bound – B-Man & the Mizzbehavens I Stole Jimmy Buffett’s TV Guide – Don Middlebrook & Living Soul A Little Less Beer on the Island – The Detentions Down To The Islands – The Caribbean Cowboys Duval Crawl – The Caribbean Cowboys Drunk on Mallory Square – Dani Hoy Barstool Boogie (feat. Jimmy Buffett) – Dan Hicks & the Hot Licks

Video Previews