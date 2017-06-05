 GCC: June 7th, 2017 - KBEC 1390
Well, Friday the city of Frisco gets invaded by 60,000 Parrotheads wanting to live the life. We hear at the Gulf Coast Cowboy show choose to live every Wednesday night. Let’s get you started for the weekend with a little buffet of artists geared toward celebrating each day.

  1. Livin’ The Life (Jimmy Buffett Only Wrote About) – Brent Burns
  2. Journey Around The Sun – Mark Mulligan
  3. Jimmy’s Parking Lot – Young Rebel Goombas
  4. A Pirate Looks at Forty – Don Middlebrook
  5. Friday Night Feeding Frenzy – Joe Bennett
  6. Cowboy Boots & Bathin’ Suits – Jerry Jeff Walker
  7. She’s Like Texas – Josh Abbott Band
  8. Nobody From Nowhere – Jimmy Buffett
  9. If I Had a Boat – Lyle Lovett
  10. My Kinda Day On Padre – Larry Joe Taylor
  11. Son of a Son of a Sailor – Nadirah Shakoor
  12. Parrothead Fever – Parrot Island Band
  13. Parrot Head – Thom Shepherd

