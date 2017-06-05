GCC: June 7th, 2017 - KBEC 1390

Well, Friday the city of Frisco gets invaded by 60,000 Parrotheads wanting to live the life. We hear at the Gulf Coast Cowboy show choose to live every Wednesday night. Let’s get you started for the weekend with a little buffet of artists geared toward celebrating each day.

Track Listing

Livin’ The Life (Jimmy Buffett Only Wrote About) – Brent Burns Journey Around The Sun – Mark Mulligan Jimmy’s Parking Lot – Young Rebel Goombas A Pirate Looks at Forty – Don Middlebrook Friday Night Feeding Frenzy – Joe Bennett Cowboy Boots & Bathin’ Suits – Jerry Jeff Walker She’s Like Texas – Josh Abbott Band Nobody From Nowhere – Jimmy Buffett If I Had a Boat – Lyle Lovett My Kinda Day On Padre – Larry Joe Taylor Son of a Son of a Sailor – Nadirah Shakoor Parrothead Fever – Parrot Island Band Parrot Head – Thom Shepherd

Video Previews