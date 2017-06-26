GCC: June 28th, 2017 - KBEC 1390

A lot of folks have said Trop rock music is all about good times, drinking and skipping out on Life. We would like to change this myth and let folks know that Trop Rock music is just about having a good time as you walk, run or even crawl through Life. The reality is: drinking through Life sure makes it a lot more bearable as many of these songs pay tribute to that activity. Enjoy a night of drinking through Life. Tune in to KBEC 1390 on Wednesday, June28th at 7pm!

Track Listing

Laid Back and Key Wasted – Jim Morris Beer in the Cooler – Jerry Diaz & Hanna’s Reef Well Wasted Time – Don Middlebrook A Lot to Drink About (Live) – Jimmy Buffett Drunk on Mallory Square – Dani Hoy Toes – Zac Brown Band Red Solo Cup – Toby Keith Drunk Tourist – Brent Burns Red Red Wine And A Lot Of One Love – Mark Mulligan The Road To Rum – Mike Broward Ice Cold Beer – Peter J. Sober Until October – The Tapwater Conchs

Video Previews