 GCC: June 27th, 2018 - KBEC 1390
Live Radio Stream
Home / Gulf Coast Cowboy / GCC: June 27th, 2018

GCC: June 27th, 2018

Photo courtesy of Dawn Pennington/Flickr

When the thermometer hits 100 degrees we all begin to melt. Let’s take a break from the heat and figure out how we can escape the grind for an hour. The Gulf Coast Cowboy hour will focus our energies on Hot, Hot  then cooling you off and destressing your life. All in one great hour of music starting at 7PM CDT, come join the fun and tell a friend.

Track Listing

  1. Hot Hot Hot (Radio Edit) – Buster Poindexter and His Banshees of Blue
  2. Hot Sad, Pina Coladas, and Caribbean Beer – Seth Turner
  3. Saltwater Cowboy – Thom Shepherd
  4. Cool White Sand – Glen Mock & the Tropical Dreamers
  5. Beer in the Cooler – Jerry Diaz & Hanna’s Reef
  6. Long Way To Mexico – Roger Creager
  7. My Retirement Plan – Mike Broward
  8. Nautical Man – Kelly McGuire
  9. Flip Flop Therapy – Kelly Brown
  10. Freezin’ for No Reason – KD Moore
  11. Hard To Be Buffett (Sometimes) [feat. Steven Dean & Bill Whyte] – Brent Burns
  12. Going Coastal – Anywhere There’s a Beach

Video Previews

 

Check Also

GCC: May 30, 2018

With the Texas temperatures beginning to soar, it’s time to think about chillin’ out. We …

Designed by Baggies47.com
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved