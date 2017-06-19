 GCC: June 21st, 2017 - KBEC 1390
GCC: June 21st, 2017

Photo courtesy of Liam Moloney/flickr

It’s that special day: the longest sunlight day of the year so why not celebrate the Sun’s rays and join us for a  Gulf Coast Cowboy show dedicated to the big red ball in the sky. Everyone relies on the sun to survive so it makes sense that we still celebrate an ancient solar holiday. The Summer Solstice is spiritually and scientifically significant, and it has been throughout human history, around the world. It is on June 20th, but hey, we’ve always been a day late and a dollar short, so let’s just roll with it and celebrate the sunshine. Tune in to KBEC on June 20th at 7pm!

Track Listing

  1. Suntan City – Luke Bryan
  2. Air Sunshine – Jambo Joe Bones
  3. Coastal Cowboy – John Friday
  4. Back in the Sunshine Again – Jim Morris
  5. Coastal – Kenny Chesney
  6. Jose Can You See – Latitude
  7. Friends With Boats – Keith Walker
  8. Top Down Kind of Day – Steve Tolliver
  9. Summer Breeze – Seals and Crofts
  10. Sunny Disposition – Jose Latour
  11. Magic Chair – John Reno & the Half-Fast Creekers
  12. GPS to Nowhere – Sand Dollar Rodeo
  13. One Beach at at Time – Parrot Island Band

Video Preview

 

