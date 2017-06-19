GCC: June 21st, 2017 - KBEC 1390

It’s that special day: the longest sunlight day of the year so why not celebrate the Sun’s rays and join us for a Gulf Coast Cowboy show dedicated to the big red ball in the sky. Everyone relies on the sun to survive so it makes sense that we still celebrate an ancient solar holiday. The Summer Solstice is spiritually and scientifically significant, and it has been throughout human history, around the world. It is on June 20th, but hey, we’ve always been a day late and a dollar short, so let’s just roll with it and celebrate the sunshine. Tune in to KBEC on June 20th at 7pm!

Track Listing

Suntan City – Luke Bryan Air Sunshine – Jambo Joe Bones Coastal Cowboy – John Friday Back in the Sunshine Again – Jim Morris Coastal – Kenny Chesney Jose Can You See – Latitude Friends With Boats – Keith Walker Top Down Kind of Day – Steve Tolliver Summer Breeze – Seals and Crofts Sunny Disposition – Jose Latour Magic Chair – John Reno & the Half-Fast Creekers GPS to Nowhere – Sand Dollar Rodeo One Beach at at Time – Parrot Island Band

