GCC: June 20th, 2018 - KBEC 1390

So, what do you do when your friends call you up and say “Hey, we’ve been at this marriage thing for over 25 years and have decided we deserve a trip to the Keys”? You put together a playlist to get them from the Ft. Lauderdale airport to the heart of A1A and beyond to the Southern most point of the USA. Let’s plan on helping them along the journey as we kick off the adventure this Wednesday night at 7pm CDT.

Track Listing

Livin’ On Key West Time – Howard Livingston & Mile Marker 24 The Pascagoula Run – Jimmy Buffett The Other Side of the Island – The Bamboozlers Barefoot and Braless – Dean Dillon Hammock in the Keys – Southbound Where the Boat Leaves From – Zac Brown and Jimmy Buffett Just Came Down for the Weekend – Michael McCloud Beach in Heaven – The Detentions Son of a Son of a Sailor – Nadirah Shakoor Keys to the Sea Ray – Isabella Stefania Drunk on Mallory Square – Dani Hoy Florida Kind of Sunday – Dave McKenney

Video Previews