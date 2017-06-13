GCC: June 14th, 2017 - KBEC 1390

We are celebrating the “fat guy”, you know, the one that doesn’t care about looks, money, appearance, pretense or even what your name may or may not be. That guy who is simply going through life on a mission of self-indulgence and happiness. We all have that friend who has no cares, no worries and least of all any thoughts of every changing his attitude toward life. Let’s all celebrate him for the hour known as the Gulf Coast Cowboy hour. Tune in to KBEC on Wednesday, June 14th at 7pm!

Fat Guy In a Hawaiian Shirt – Johnny Russler & The Beach Bum Band Fat Man In the Bathtub – Little Feat You’re My Jamaica – Charley Pride I Can’t Spell Caribbean – Living Soul and the Pearl Divers Tropical Therapy – Loren Davidson On an Island – Charlie Imes Bait Shop Beauty – Alternate Route Drunk on Mallory Square – Dani Hoy Ocean Zone – Chris Bellamy Summer Sun – John Frinzi & Aaron Sherz Sand Dollar Millionaire – Mark Mulligan Wagon Wheel – Old Crow Medicine Show Margarita Daze – Barefoot Man

