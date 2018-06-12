GCC: June 13, 2018 - KBEC 1390

We visited our friends at A1A Radio on the web and found some great new artists and songs to bring your way. These guys are the Trop Rock music Junkies of all time. Check them out at https://www.radioa1a.com/. We will give you a one hour taste of their station and some ongoing updates to our Gulf Coast Cowboy show. Come chill with this Wednesday at 7pm, CDT.

Track Listing

Beach Girl – Allen Wronko Little Torch Key – Jody Beggs Nothing To Do and All Day to DO It – Darrell Clanton Moonlight On The Gulf of Mexico – Scott Niolet Me Time – Brooke Graham Carribean Blue – Bill Cockrell Overtime Play – Ty Thurman Flip Flop Girl – Bill Cockrell Coconut Tree (with Willie Nelson) – Kenny Chesney Anywhere There’s Beach – Steve Hopper Refuge – Randy Moore Smillin’ in the Islands – Mack Meadows

Video Previews