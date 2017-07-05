GCC: July 5th, 2017 - KBEC 1390

Since WE Are coming off a 4 day weekend and the 4th of July party has rolled over to Wednesday, we thought it would be appropriate to slow things down and just get “laid back. “ We still want to celebrate the hump day but when it is the start of your week you need to pace yourself. This is our attempt to show you how we can slow it down but still have some great fun. Hope you enjoy another Gulf Coast Cowboy hour and let us know if there is anything we can play for you. Drop us an e-mail at jphillips@kbec.com and let us know what you want us to spin. Tune in to KBEC 1390 on Wednesday, July 5th at 7pm!

Track Listing

Chicken Fried – Zac Brown Band Back to Laid Back – Mark Mulligan Pontoon – Little Big Town On the Road Again – Willie Nelson Corpus Christi Bay – Robert Earl Keen Hill Country Here I Come – Tommy Alverson Another Lost Weekend – Kelly Brown Heaven’s Little Corner Cafe – John Reno Back To The Island – Leon Russell Advice from and Old Sailor – Don Middlebrook & Pearl Divers Little Summertime – Dennis McCaughey Little Miss Sunshine – Brittany Kingery Heaven – Los Lonely Boys

Video Previews