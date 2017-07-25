 GCC: July 26th, 2017 - KBEC 1390
Live Radio Stream
Home / Gulf Coast Cowboy / GCC: July 26th, 2017

GCC: July 26th, 2017

Photo courtesy of Dawn Pennington/Flickr

We are filling in the daily grind with songs that can help us make it through the day. Songs that remind us about why we live life. Songs that simply take us away to happy places. Songs that allow us to escape the craziness and ultimately let us search the beaches of our mind.  Join the search for the peace and quiet found only in the songs of the ocean and the times spent on beaches far away from daily reality. It’s Gulf Coast Cowboy time! 7pm CDT Wednesday nights! Come join the fun.

Track Listing

  1. Skeletons on the Beach – James White
  2. The Gulf of Mexico – Clint Black
  3. It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere (with Jimmy Buffett) – Alan Jackson
  4. Son of a Son of a Sailor – Nadirah Shakoor
  5. Ah, Vacation – Jimmy and the Parrots
  6. Life In a Beach Town – Chris Bellamy
  7. Girl With a Fishing Rod – Kelly Parkes
  8. Island Attitude – Latitude
  9. Red Red Wine and a Lot of One Love – Mark Mulligan
  10. Little Miss Sunshine – Brittany Kingery
  11. Heaven’s Out On the Water – Bob Karwin
  12. Bama Breeze – Jimmy Buffett
  13. Down in Belize – Jerry Jeff Walker

Video Previews

Check Also

GCC: June 28th, 2017

A lot of folks have said Trop rock music is all about good times, drinking …

Designed by Baggies47.com
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved