GCC: July 26th, 2017 - KBEC 1390

We are filling in the daily grind with songs that can help us make it through the day. Songs that remind us about why we live life. Songs that simply take us away to happy places. Songs that allow us to escape the craziness and ultimately let us search the beaches of our mind. Join the search for the peace and quiet found only in the songs of the ocean and the times spent on beaches far away from daily reality. It’s Gulf Coast Cowboy time! 7pm CDT Wednesday nights! Come join the fun.

Track Listing

Skeletons on the Beach – James White The Gulf of Mexico – Clint Black It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere (with Jimmy Buffett) – Alan Jackson Son of a Son of a Sailor – Nadirah Shakoor Ah, Vacation – Jimmy and the Parrots Life In a Beach Town – Chris Bellamy Girl With a Fishing Rod – Kelly Parkes Island Attitude – Latitude Red Red Wine and a Lot of One Love – Mark Mulligan Little Miss Sunshine – Brittany Kingery Heaven’s Out On the Water – Bob Karwin Bama Breeze – Jimmy Buffett Down in Belize – Jerry Jeff Walker

Video Previews