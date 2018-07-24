GCC: July 25th, 2018 - KBEC 1390

We wandered through the playlist and found some old favorites, some new artist who tugged at our ears and hearts to put together this week’s playlist. Always trying to expand our Gulf Coast Cowboy horizons we searched for a new place to watch the sunset in the Gulf or maybe just in Texas overall. Hope you enjoy some the new tunes. Let us know what you think of the playlist and how we can make your mid-week escape to the Beach abutter trip.

Drop us a line if we need to add any new music or you have a request. jphillips@kbec.com.

Track Listing

Sunshine State of Mind – Randy Moore Me Time – Brooke Graham Gulf Coast Cowboy – Frank Foster Postcard Livin’ – Gary James Moeller Conch Bar – Jim Asbell and The Tropiholics Why Don’t You Meet Me Down In Corpus – Gary P. Nunn This Is The Summer Carolina Shore (feat. Chris Miller) – The Carnival Band I Wish I owned An Island ( That Could Travel the Sea) – Don Middlebrook Ans Living Soul Let Life Flow – The Flip Flop Boys Down Island Way – Gene Mitchell Island Lady – Boomer Blake

Video Previews