GCC: July 19th, 2017 - KBEC 1390

We are looking at Hammocks, Fishing poles, Dancing on the Beach and any another way to beat the Texas heat and survive the “dog days” of summer. Join us as we cool off. The Gulf Coast Cowboy hour is your time to escape the mundane and put your mind onto the Beach. Come join us at 7PM Wednesday and don’t forget, you can take us with you by loading our App onto your phone! Tune in, App in or stream in at www.kbec.com.

Track Listing

Southern Cross – Eric Stone Six Pack and a Tan – Howard Livingston & Mile Marker 24 Nobody from Nowhere – Jimmy Buffett Backroads of Texas – The Bois d’Arcs My Hammock’s Tied At Both Ends – KD Moore If I Had a Hammock – Captain Josh Hammock in the Keys – Southbound Fishing in the Milky Way – James White Light Up the Night (feat. Steve Ewers) – Don Middlebrook Coastal Girl – Bad Monkeys Dancing On the Beach – Gene Mitchell People Are Crazy – Billy Currington

Video Previews