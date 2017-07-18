 GCC: July 19th, 2017 - KBEC 1390
Photo courtesy of Ken Teegardin/Flickr

We are looking at Hammocks, Fishing poles, Dancing on the Beach and any another way to beat the Texas heat and survive the “dog days” of summer. Join us as we cool off. The Gulf Coast Cowboy hour is your time to escape the mundane and put your mind onto the Beach. Come join us at 7PM Wednesday and don’t forget, you can take us with you by loading our App onto your phone! Tune in, App in or stream in at www.kbec.com.

Track Listing

  1. Southern Cross – Eric Stone
  2. Six Pack and a Tan – Howard Livingston & Mile Marker 24
  3. Nobody from Nowhere – Jimmy Buffett
  4. Backroads of Texas – The Bois d’Arcs
  5. My Hammock’s Tied At Both Ends – KD Moore
  6. If I Had a Hammock – Captain Josh
  7. Hammock in the Keys – Southbound
  8. Fishing in the Milky Way – James White
  9. Light Up the Night (feat. Steve Ewers) – Don Middlebrook
  10. Coastal Girl – Bad Monkeys
  11. Dancing On the Beach – Gene Mitchell
  12. People Are Crazy – Billy Currington

