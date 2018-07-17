GCC: July 18th, 2018 - KBEC 1390

We are looking to celebrate the new 99.1FM and our Start for A New Trip to a new destination. We strive to help you escape to the Islands or a place of solitude for this hour we call the Gulf Coast Cowboy show. Let’s enjoy the journey together and celebrate the Start of a new Trip.

Drop us a line if we need to add any new music or you have a request. jphillips@kbec.com.

Track Listing

Who’s the Blonde – Jimmy Buffett Paradise – Don Pietz & Danny Taddei Work Now Beach Later – Isabella Stefania Matagorda Bay – Josh Abbott Band I need a New Island – Jimmy Parrish & The Waves Coconut Tree ( with Willie Nelson) – Kenny Chesney Son of a Son of a Sailor – Nadirah Shakoor My Favorite Spot – Southern Drawl Band Grand Bar Schemes – Scott Kirby Moonlight On the Gulf of Mexico – Scott Niolet Sail to the Moon – Joe Downing Capano bay – Randy Rogers Band A Pirate Looks At Forty – Roger Creager

