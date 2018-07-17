 GCC: July 18th, 2018 - KBEC 1390
We are looking to celebrate the new 99.1FM and our Start for A New Trip to a  new destination. We strive to help you escape to the Islands or a place of solitude for this hour we call the Gulf Coast Cowboy show. Let’s enjoy the journey together and celebrate the Start of a new Trip.

Drop us a line if we need to add any new music or you have a request. jphillips@kbec.com.

 

  1. Who’s the Blonde – Jimmy Buffett
  2. Paradise – Don Pietz & Danny Taddei
  3. Work Now Beach Later – Isabella Stefania
  4. Matagorda Bay – Josh Abbott Band
  5. I need a New Island – Jimmy Parrish & The Waves
  6. Coconut Tree ( with Willie Nelson) – Kenny Chesney
  7. Son of a Son of a Sailor – Nadirah Shakoor
  8. My Favorite Spot – Southern Drawl Band
  9. Grand Bar Schemes – Scott Kirby
  10. Moonlight On the Gulf of Mexico – Scott Niolet
  11. Sail to the Moon – Joe Downing
  12. Capano bay – Randy Rogers Band
  13. A Pirate Looks At Forty – Roger Creager

 

