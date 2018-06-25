GCC: July 11th, 2018 - KBEC 1390

When the thermometer hits 100 degrees we all begin to melt. Let’s take a break from the heat and figure out how we can escape the grind for an hour. The Gulf Coast Cowboy hour will focus our energies on Hot, Hot then cooling you off and destressing your life. All in one great hour of music starting at 7PM CDT, come join the fun and tell a friend.

We would like to apologize for any interruptions there might have been on our last broadcast. We promise to make it up this Wednesday!

Track Listing

Hot Hot Hot (Radio Edit) – Buster Poindexter and His Banshees of Blue Hot Sad, Pina Coladas, and Caribbean Beer – Seth Turner Saltwater Cowboy – Thom Shepherd Cool White Sand – Glen Mock & the Tropical Dreamers Beer in the Cooler – Jerry Diaz & Hanna’s Reef Long Way To Mexico – Roger Creager My Retirement Plan – Mike Broward Nautical Man – Kelly McGuire Flip Flop Therapy – Kelly Brown Freezin’ for No Reason – KD Moore Hard To Be Buffett (Sometimes) [feat. Steven Dean & Bill Whyte] – Brent Burns Going Coastal – Anywhere There’s a Beach

Video Previews