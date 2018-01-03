GCC: January 3, 2018 - KBEC 1390

Let us bring some warmth into your frigid bones. Tired of the cold well we have the answer here during the Gulf Coast Cowboy hour. We’ll take your mind to the surf and sand. Deposit your brain for awhile on the beaches of a lost continent. Let us bring some warmth into your life as we celebrate a New Year with New Temperatures.

Track Listing

Air Sunshine – Jambo Joe Bones Freezin’ for No Reason – KD Moore Changes In Latitudes – Jimmy Buffett Blame It On Buffett – Kelly McGuire If It’s Snowbird Season Why Can’t We Shoot ‘Em? – Brent Burns Beach Life – Don Middlebrook Somewhere South of Somewhere – Eric Stone Skeletons On The Beach – James Sunny Jim White Sandy Toed Beach Bum Life – Erik Pietsch Guitars & Flip Flops – Glen Mock & The Tropical Dreamers Island Time – Hanna’s Reef Coulda Woulda Shoulda – Greezy Joe And The Cheap And Easy Band Ocean Waves – Jimmy Parrish & The Ocean Waves Band

