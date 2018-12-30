 GCC: January 2nd, 2019 - KBEC 1390
Some things change and others pretty much are destined to repeat themselves over and over. When it comes to Wednesday nights and the Gulf Coast Cowboy show we can guarantee you that the party will never end, the songs will enlighten you and the “hump day” will be overcome with joy, dancing and good times. As 2019 becomes the calendar year we are ready to take you on new adventures. Join us at 7PM CDT January 2nd as we explore a New Year and New Trouble.

Track Listing

  1. Here on Galveston Bay – Jerry Diaz & Hanna’s Reef
  2. Wonder Why We Ever Go Home (Live – 1978 Version) – Jimmy Buffett
  3. Last Call – Rudy Cox
  4. Our Last Day On The Beach – Back to Texas – Jonas Lorence
  5. Back to Texas – Jonas Lorence
  6. 18 Tiki Torches – The Boat Drunks
  7. Blame It All on Mexico – Emalee Hill
  8. Faith in the Water – The Texas Red Dirt Choir
  9. Sailor and the Sea – Jack Ingram
  10. Somewhere East of A1A – Carl Page
  11. Cowboy Boots & Bathin’ Suits – Jerry Jeff Walker
  12. Take Your Shirt Off and Dance – Jim Asbell

