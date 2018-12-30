GCC: January 2nd, 2019

Some things change and others pretty much are destined to repeat themselves over and over. When it comes to Wednesday nights and the Gulf Coast Cowboy show we can guarantee you that the party will never end, the songs will enlighten you and the “hump day” will be overcome with joy, dancing and good times. As 2019 becomes the calendar year we are ready to take you on new adventures. Join us at 7PM CDT January 2nd as we explore a New Year and New Trouble.

Track Listing

Here on Galveston Bay – Jerry Diaz & Hanna’s Reef Wonder Why We Ever Go Home (Live – 1978 Version) – Jimmy Buffett Last Call – Rudy Cox Our Last Day On The Beach – Back to Texas – Jonas Lorence Back to Texas – Jonas Lorence 18 Tiki Torches – The Boat Drunks Blame It All on Mexico – Emalee Hill Faith in the Water – The Texas Red Dirt Choir Sailor and the Sea – Jack Ingram Somewhere East of A1A – Carl Page Cowboy Boots & Bathin’ Suits – Jerry Jeff Walker Take Your Shirt Off and Dance – Jim Asbell

Video Previews