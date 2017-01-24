GCC: January 25th, 2017 - KBEC 1390

Ever wonder how to keep together when all the crazy people in the world are out there yelling screaming and causing commotions? Well, we’ve got you covered with songs that simply tell how to deal with all the crazies. Of course, if you listen to the Gulf Coast Cowboy show long enough you may find out we are those people as well. So, to all the crazies who simply need to blow off a little steam or find peace in their thoughts, we dedicate tonight’s songs to help you make it through the week, we also provide some advice how to deal with the OTHERS. Tune in Wednesday night, January 25th, at 7pm and enjoy the escape.

Track Listing

People Are Crazy – Billy Currington Coconut Telegraph – Jimmy Buffett Corpus Christi Bay – Robert Earl Keen My Kind of People – Mark Mulligan You Drive Me Crazy – Kelly McGuire The Gulf of Mexico – Steve Earle Fools, Drunks and Children – PHINS Beach People, Beach Music – Jerry Diaz & Hanna’s Reef Live a Little, Get Wet a Lot – Living Soul and the Pearl Divers He Said So Long – Jim Morris The Road Less Traveled – KD Moore Back From Where I Come From (Live) – Mac McAnally Sailor’s Prayer – Keith Sykes

Video Previews