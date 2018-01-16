GCC: January 24, 2018 - KBEC 1390

One of our favorite theme’s for the Gulf Coast Cowboy hour is – ESCAPE. We try and do it every chance we get and most of the times it is based off of finding the backroads and getting lost. Not different this week as we explore the art of “traveling through Life”. The journey can begin with trying to figure out what to pack and where the roadmap will take you. We leave those mundane tasks to others and explore a much broader definition of travel tonight. Let’s kick back and let our minds take us away….. Join the journey at 7PM Wednesday nights , please send requests and comments to jphillips@kbec.com.

Track Listing

Livingston’s Gone to Texas – Jimmy Buffett Back To The Island – Leon Russell In the Country – Brandon Rhyder Bluer Skies Down The Road – Don Middlebrook Toes – Zac Brown Band Down On Padre – Eli Young Band Latitudes & Attitudes -Eric Stone Backroads of Texas – The Bois d’ Arcs Paradise At the End of A1A – A1A Mile MArker 24 – Howard Livingston & Mile Marker 24 Welcome to the Beach – PHINS Hill Country Here I Come – Tommy Alverson

