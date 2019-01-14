GCC: January 16th, 2019

We are spoiled here in Texas in that one day in winter it will be 35 gray and gloomy while the next day it’s 65 and sunny. But even with those weather swings, we can get the after Holiday Blues. We have the cure for that with the Gulf Coast cowboy show. We ‘ll get you through the hump day blues and give you a tropical flavor for the week ahead. Join the fun by tuning in or use the webpage “listen-in” to get the stream. Our app can be downloaded to your smartphone and listen any time as well. Let’s celebrate the week by getting rid of the BLUES.

Track Listing

Drinkin’ Down in Mexico – B-Mans & Mi-Shell Texas Sand – The Bad Monkeys Jimmy Parking Lot – Young Rebel Goombas Come Down to Paradise – Herry Diaz & Hanna’s Reef Toes – Zac Brown Band One Beach At a Time – Parrot Island Band If I Had a Boat – Pat Green Mallory Square – Young Rebel Goombas Magic Chair – John Reno & The Half-Fast Creekers School Boy Heart – Jimmy Buffett Pirates of the Potomac – Danny Rosado Key West Looks Good on You – James T. Slater

Video Previews