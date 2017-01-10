 GCC: January 11th, 2016 - KBEC 1390
GCC: January 11th, 2016

Sometimes you put together a playlist and know the theme instantly, other times, well, it becomes a brain freeze and “oh wow” moment. This set list represents the “oh wow” moment when you ask yourself why haven’t you played a certain song. The only reason I can give you is, it’s only an hour show and by the time you mix in two or three requests well the time is up and your left with 15 songs to play in a 12 song hour… So this Gulf Coast Cowboy show is dedicated to those who e-mailed in requests and the 9 songs that kinda’ hit my fancy this week. NO philosophy, no heavy thoughts just good music to help you celebrate making it ½ way to the weekend.. Hope you enjoy and if there is every a request send me an e-mail to jphillips@kbec.com, I’ll email you back with the time and date the song will play …include any special item you want mentioned… Thanks and Enjoy… Tune in at 7pm, Wednesday, January 11th to KBEC 1390!

Track Listing

  1. Drunk on Mallory Square – Dani Hoy
  2. Livin’ on Key West Time – Howard Livingston & Mile Marker 24
  3. Redneck Yacht Club – Thom Shepherd
  4. Let the Good Times Roll – Jerry Diaz & Hanna’s Reef
  5. Pontoon – Little Big Town
  6. What I Like About Texas – Jerry Jeff Walker
  7. Texas Sand – The Bad Monkeys
  8. Gumbo Beach – Billy Mitchell
  9. Parrotheads in Paradise – Captain Josh
  10. Stars on the Water – George Strait
  11. Blame it on Buffett – Alternate Route
  12. Guitar Island – Don Middlebrook
  13. Chevy Van – Jimi Pappas

