GCC: February 8th, 2017 - KBEC 1390

We all search for answers to questions floating around in our head. Sometimes, we need tether the line and just look in the mirror for answers. Other times, the answer can be found in song. The Gulf Cost Cowboy show provides answers to question no one really cares to explore. Like, how do we cash it all in and go live on a beach? We’ve got that subject covered in 10 feet of sand. We’ll just spend an hour wandering the cosmic universe wondering about whatever pops into our head… And answer all the meaningful questions with a beach, a margarita or a sailboat… see you Wednesday night at 7 pm….

Track Listing

A Pirate Looks at 40 – Don Middlebrook Margarita Smile – Brent Burns Nautical Man – Kelly McGuire Little Miss Sunshine – Brittany Kingery Life Laid Back – Rob Mehl Toes – Zac Brown Band Port Outbound Starboard Home – Scott Kirby Barstools and Beach Chairs – Cedar Island Band Coral Bay Day – A1A Somewhere South of Somewhere – Eric Stone Jamaica Me Smile – Hanna’s Reef Hammock Built For 2 – Donny Brewer

